About this product

Total Cannabinoids: 16.3% CBD: 13.89% Delta9-THC: 0.07% Outdoor grown in Oregon, RNA is a tier-one Industrial Hemp that is ultra-smooth and sure to be an everyday favorite. Buds are light and fluffy with dark green color. Type: Hybrid Origin: Southern Oregon Storage: 58-62% humidity Strain Notes: Russian Automatic has a super smooth smoke from start to finish. AK-47 shows up nicely with its earth and woody flavor while the Skunk Autoflowering lingers with old school Skunk flavors and a nice hint of citrus/lemon. RNA will leave you in an uplifted, happy, euphoric stress-free zone. Usage: This strain is perfect for tea or vaping or smoking. This strain is optimal for daytime and evening usage. www.cannacomforts.com