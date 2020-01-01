 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Russian Auto CBD Hemp Flower

by Canna Comforts

Total Cannabinoids: 16.3% CBD: 13.89% Delta9-THC: 0.07% Outdoor grown in Oregon, RNA is a tier-one Industrial Hemp that is ultra-smooth and sure to be an everyday favorite. Buds are light and fluffy with dark green color. Type: Hybrid Origin: Southern Oregon Storage: 58-62% humidity Strain Notes: Russian Automatic has a super smooth smoke from start to finish. AK-47 shows up nicely with its earth and woody flavor while the Skunk Autoflowering lingers with old school Skunk flavors and a nice hint of citrus/lemon. RNA will leave you in an uplifted, happy, euphoric stress-free zone. Usage: This strain is perfect for tea or vaping or smoking. This strain is optimal for daytime and evening usage. www.cannacomforts.com

Canna Comforts, healing your mind, body and soul with the finest all-natural products on earth.