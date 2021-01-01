About this product

Strain: Sour Space Candy Sour Space Candy is a CBD-dominant cultivar that crosses Sour Tsunami with Early Resin Berry. The CBD-heavy Sour Tsunami grows strong and has a flavor profile similar to Original Glue and Sour Diesel. Terpene Profile: Highest in Myrcene & Pinene ****this strain may have beans in it**** Read More on Terpenes Type: Hybrid Origin: New Mexico Storage: 55-58% humidity Effects: Creates a super calming effect on the body that leads to body high that will leave you calm and at ease. www.cannacomforts.com