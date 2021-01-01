About this product

Total Cannabinoids: 21.46% CBD: 16.80% Delta9-THC: 0.13% Strain: Suver Haze Suver Haze crosses Special Sauce with Neville's Haze to bring you a powerful aroma with notes of black pepper & fruit. Terpene Profile: Highest in Myrcene & Caryophllene Read More on Terpenes Type: Hybrid Origin: New Mexico Storage: 55-58% humidity Effects: Creates a super calming effect on the body that leads to body high that will leave you calm and at ease. Usage: This strain is perfect for tea or vaping or smoking. This strain is optimal evening usage. www.cannacomforts.com