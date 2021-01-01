 Loading…

Suver Haze CBD Hemp Flower

by Canna Comforts

Canna Comforts Cannabis Flower Suver Haze CBD Hemp Flower

$30.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Total Cannabinoids: 21.46% CBD: 16.80% Delta9-THC: 0.13% Strain: Suver Haze Suver Haze crosses Special Sauce with Neville's Haze to bring you a powerful aroma with notes of black pepper & fruit. Terpene Profile: Highest in Myrcene & Caryophllene Read More on Terpenes Type: Hybrid Origin: New Mexico Storage: 55-58% humidity Effects: Creates a super calming effect on the body that leads to body high that will leave you calm and at ease. Usage: This strain is perfect for tea or vaping or smoking. This strain is optimal evening usage. www.cannacomforts.com

About this brand

Canna Comforts, healing your mind, body and soul with the finest all-natural products on earth.

