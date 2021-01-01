 Loading…

T1 (trump) Hemp CBD Flower

by Canna Comforts

Canna Comforts Cannabis Flower T1 (trump) Hemp CBD Flower

About this product

Total Cannabinoids: 16.7% CBD + CBDa: 13.05% Delta9-THC: 0.2% Strain: T1 T1 hails from parents Afghan Skunk and the Wife , very sedative with a cherry flavor Terpene Profile: Highest in Myrcene Type: Hybrid Origin: Utah Storage: 55-58% humidity Effects: Sedative and calming

About this brand

Canna Comforts, healing your mind, body and soul with the finest all-natural products on earth.

