  5. Trophy Wife CBD Hemp Flower

Trophy Wife CBD Hemp Flower

by Canna Comforts

$30.00MSRP

About this product

This strain crosses the Wife with Cherry Wine to bring you notes of cheese, skunk and undertones of cherry Terpene Profile: Highest in Myrcene & Caryophllene

About this strain

Trophy Wife

Bred by HGH Seeds, Trophy Wife crosses The Wife with Cherry Wine. This CBD heavy strain flowers quickly in 8 weeks, producing a quality yield with resin-coated lime green buds. This strain has a flavor profile with notes of cheese and skunk and undertones of cherry. 

About this brand

Canna Comforts Logo
Canna Comforts, healing your mind, body and soul with the finest all-natural products on earth.