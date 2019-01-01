About this product
This strain crosses the Wife with Cherry Wine to bring you notes of cheese, skunk and undertones of cherry Terpene Profile: Highest in Myrcene & Caryophllene
About this strain
Trophy Wife
Bred by HGH Seeds, Trophy Wife crosses The Wife with Cherry Wine. This CBD heavy strain flowers quickly in 8 weeks, producing a quality yield with resin-coated lime green buds. This strain has a flavor profile with notes of cheese and skunk and undertones of cherry.
About this brand
Canna Comforts
Canna Comforts, healing your mind, body and soul with the finest all-natural products on earth.