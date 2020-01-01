Reserve 5th Element
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Total Cannabinoids: 16.96% CBD: 14.22% Delta9-THC: 0.216% Strain: Wife Larger leafy buds punched with aroma! Terpene Profile: Highest in Myrcene, Caryophyllene, & Farnesene Type: Hybrid Origin: Illinois Storage: 55-58% humidity Effects: It creates a super calming effect on the body that leads to body high that will leave you calm and at ease. Usage: This strain is perfect for tea or vaping or smoking. This strain is optimal evening usage. www.cannacomforts.com
Be the first to review this product.