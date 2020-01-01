 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Wife CBD Hemp Flower

Wife CBD Hemp Flower

by Canna Comforts

Canna Comforts Cannabis Flower Wife CBD Hemp Flower

About this product

Total Cannabinoids: 16.96% CBD: 14.22% Delta9-THC: 0.216% Strain: Wife Larger leafy buds punched with aroma! Terpene Profile: Highest in Myrcene, Caryophyllene, & Farnesene Type: Hybrid Origin: Illinois Storage: 55-58% humidity Effects: It creates a super calming effect on the body that leads to body high that will leave you calm and at ease. Usage: This strain is perfect for tea or vaping or smoking. This strain is optimal evening usage. www.cannacomforts.com

About this brand

Canna Comforts, healing your mind, body and soul with the finest all-natural products on earth.