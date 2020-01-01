Canna Companion is a unique blend of Cannabis sativa strains, frequently referred to as hemp, designed to enhance the benefits of the Cannabis plant while negating the ‘high-inducing’ capacity of THC. Each capsule and oil product contains a combination of phytocannabinoids, the main group of compounds in hemp; terpenes, which help to modulate phytocannabinoids; and flavonoids, which are found in a wide variety of foods we and our pets eat. All of these ingredients are naturally found in the cannabis hemp plant and complements a holistic approach to your pet’s medication regimen. Canna Companion is a proud member of the National Animal Supplement Council. Produced by Washington State licensed veterinarians, Canna Companion products are plant-based and contains neither soy, wheat, corn, nor gelatin. Animals, like humans, can benefit from the use of cannabis, which may help improve your pet’s quality of life. Cannabis is a beneficial supplement option for many individuals and comes in two main types: marijuana and hemp. While marijuana can be wonderful for humans, it’s not ideal for pets.