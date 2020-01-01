Regular Strength Capsule for Small Dogs (60 count)
Ingredients per Capsule: Active: Hemp (Stalks and seeds) 205 mg Inactive: None Directions for Use: Administer one (1) capsule to canine twice daily. Capsule Size & Net Contents: Capsule: Size #4, 0.56 x 0.20 in (Length x Width) 14.3 x 5.31 mm (Length x Width) Net Contents: 0.44 oz (12.3 g) Warning & Cautionary Statement Administer during or after the animal has eaten to reduce incidence of gastrointestinal upset. Safe use in pregnant animals or animal intended for breeding has not been proven. If animal’s condition worsens or does not improve, stop product administration and consult your veterinarian. For animal use only; not for human consumption. Keep out of reach of children. In case of accidental overdose, contact a health professional immediately. Never change prescription medications without consulting your veterinarian.
