  5. Canna Delight New strains

Canna Delight New strains

by Canna Delights

About this product

The new Black and Gold box comes with 4g spread into 5 delights joints full of flavour. Only 100% indoor organic bud ! No shake! hand trimmed. The box can come in different strains ( which all have labels) and explaining the if its "Indica", "Sativa" or "Hybrid".

3 customer reviews

specialbrownie22

I put a five star but I honestly can't drop a review I haven't had the pleasure to enjoy these yet. I live in Missouri and can't wait til we can have these or something similar when it happens I'm ready to order!!!

Smokepro

Super!!!!!!!!! Hey! We saw you guys at the cannabis cup this year! it was a very nice demo! very caring owner of the company! we enjoyed the taste and cleanness of your product. 10 points! very convenient!!! Beautiful packaging.. we appreciate your contribution to the industry.

badtoro99

we are a dispensary and we tried their flowers... they are wowwww! everything smells and tastes delicious! for real premium product!!! i'm so happy! thx you guys for hooking us up! :)

About this brand

Canna Delights is a California based company dedicated to the best Indoor Organic/Veganic cannabis. Our products are for people who understand the difference in taste and smell and consider themselves "Connoisseurs". Our creator is an expert who traveled the world in search of the most exotic genetics. After a few years collecting seeds and stretching his connections, he decided to create Cannabis Delights ( Canna Delights) and use his knowledge as a platform for licensed cultivations open to grow his genetics. Sharing strategically his genetics ensure the best and most powerful exotic strains leaving the cultivations in charge of the grow while using the brand as a platform to showcase their boutique farm. His selections distinguish from other brands due to smell and purity when product is inhaled.