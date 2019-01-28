Space Bomb Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$14.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
The new Black and Gold box comes with 4g spread into 5 delights joints full of flavour. Only 100% indoor organic bud ! No shake! hand trimmed. The box can come in different strains ( which all have labels) and explaining the if its "Indica", "Sativa" or "Hybrid".
on January 28th, 2019
I put a five star but I honestly can't drop a review I haven't had the pleasure to enjoy these yet. I live in Missouri and can't wait til we can have these or something similar when it happens I'm ready to order!!!
on May 25th, 2017
Super!!!!!!!!! Hey! We saw you guys at the cannabis cup this year! it was a very nice demo! very caring owner of the company! we enjoyed the taste and cleanness of your product. 10 points! very convenient!!! Beautiful packaging.. we appreciate your contribution to the industry.
on May 24th, 2017
we are a dispensary and we tried their flowers... they are wowwww! everything smells and tastes delicious! for real premium product!!! i'm so happy! thx you guys for hooking us up! :)