 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Hybrid Delight pre-rolls

Hybrid Delight pre-rolls

by Canna Delights

Write a review
Canna Delights Cannabis Pre-rolls Hybrid Delight pre-rolls

$55.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The new Hybrid box come with 4g spread into 5 delights joints full of flavour. Only 100% indoor organic/veganic bud ! No shake! hand trimmed. The box can come in different hybrid strains. Each box has a label with its strain name and properties.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Canna Delights Logo
Canna Delights is a California based company dedicated to the best Indoor Organic/Veganic cannabis. Our products are for people who understand the difference in taste and smell and consider themselves "Connoisseurs". Our creator is an expert who traveled the world in search of the most exotic genetics. After a few years collecting seeds and stretching his connections, he decided to create Cannabis Delights ( Canna Delights) and use his knowledge as a platform for licensed cultivations open to grow his genetics. Sharing strategically his genetics ensure the best and most powerful exotic strains leaving the cultivations in charge of the grow while using the brand as a platform to showcase their boutique farm. His selections distinguish from other brands due to smell and purity when product is inhaled.