Canna Delights is a California based company dedicated to the best Indoor Organic/Veganic cannabis. Our products are for people who understand the difference in taste and smell and consider themselves "Connoisseurs". Our creator is an expert who traveled the world in search of the most exotic genetics. After a few years collecting seeds and stretching his connections, he decided to create Cannabis Delights ( Canna Delights) and use his knowledge as a platform for licensed cultivations open to grow his genetics. Sharing strategically his genetics ensure the best and most powerful exotic strains leaving the cultivations in charge of the grow while using the brand as a platform to showcase their boutique farm. His selections distinguish from other brands due to smell and purity when product is inhaled.