1:1 Cucumber Mint Tincture 300mg
by Curaleaf
1 piece
$50.00
Pickup 14.5 miles away
Our Canna Elixirs tincture is something we pride ourselves in here at Canna Elixirs. They are a fast acting, flavorful, and easy to use tincture, making it a great experience! Out tinctures come in multiple strengths and flavors in both THC and CBD. Our CBD tinctures come in 100mg and 300mg strength. These tinctures are available in sweet and spicy Cinnamon, Sweet and fruity Mango and Tangerine. Our THC tinctures come in a 1:1 THC/CBD 120 and 225mg strengths. These tinctures are available in Mango, Tangerine, and are cool and crisp spearmint flavors.
on September 2nd, 2018
Canna elixirs cbd has taken away all my symptoms of Fibromyalgia. So happy I don’t have to take the meds with all their side effects. So blessed! Randy Siebert