Canna Elixirs Tincture

by Canna Elixirs

About this product

Our Canna Elixirs tincture is something we pride ourselves in here at Canna Elixirs. They are a fast acting, flavorful, and easy to use tincture, making it a great experience! Out tinctures come in multiple strengths and flavors in both THC and CBD. Our CBD tinctures come in 100mg and 300mg strength. These tinctures are available in sweet and spicy Cinnamon, Sweet and fruity Mango and Tangerine. Our THC tinctures come in a 1:1 THC/CBD 120 and 225mg strengths. These tinctures are available in Mango, Tangerine, and are cool and crisp spearmint flavors.

1 customer review

Rsiebs

Canna elixirs cbd has taken away all my symptoms of Fibromyalgia. So happy I don’t have to take the meds with all their side effects. So blessed! Randy Siebert

About this brand

Canna Elixirs is a Denver based, Colorado proud premium medical edibles and infusions company bringing you great products like Canna Chews and our awesome line of sodas and punches. All of our products are Ph balanced and formulated with our patients in mind. All of our products have been formulated for optimum uptake so your body gets the maximum milligrams absorbed into your system.