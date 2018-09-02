About this product

Our Canna Elixirs tincture is something we pride ourselves in here at Canna Elixirs. They are a fast acting, flavorful, and easy to use tincture, making it a great experience! Out tinctures come in multiple strengths and flavors in both THC and CBD. Our CBD tinctures come in 100mg and 300mg strength. These tinctures are available in sweet and spicy Cinnamon, Sweet and fruity Mango and Tangerine. Our THC tinctures come in a 1:1 THC/CBD 120 and 225mg strengths. These tinctures are available in Mango, Tangerine, and are cool and crisp spearmint flavors.