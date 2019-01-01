About this product
Canna Hemp’s CBD Dabs Real Diamond OG are made with 99% pure CBD extract and real cannabis terpenes. Each gram of CBD Dabs Real Diamond OG contains 958 mg of cannabidiol. CBD Dabs Real Diamond OG are THC-free, and derived from hemp that is organically cultivated from a unique strain of Charlotte’s Web crossed with ACDC, before being processed at a state-of-the-art CO2 extraction laboratory. CBD Dabs Real Diamond OG can be consumed by applying to a wax vapor, oil rig, or inhale vapors. For the best results, it is best to use this product at lower temperatures. • Lab tested for quality assurance • Serving Size: .05 gram (Approx. 48 mg CBD) • Serving Per Unit: 20
About this strain
ACDC
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
ACDC is a sativa-dominant phenotype of the high-CBD cannabis strain Cannatonic with a remarkably high CBD:THC ratio. This strain induces little-to-no intoxicating effects and helps many patients treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and the negative effects of chemotherapy, all with a clear head.