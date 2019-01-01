 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. CBD Dabs Real Diamond OG - .5G

by Canna Hemp

$34.99MSRP

About this product

Canna Hemp’s CBD Dabs Real Diamond OG are proudly made with 99% pure CBD extract and real cannabis terpenes. Each gram of CBD Dabs Real Diamond OG contains 958 mg of cannabidiol. CBD Dabs Real Diamond OG are THC-free, and derived from hemp that is organically cultivated from a unique strain of Charlotte’s Web crossed with ACDC, before being processed at a state-of-the-art CO2 extraction laboratory. CBD Dabs Real Diamond OG can be consumed by applying to a wax vapor, oil rig, or inhale vapors. For the best results, it is best to use this product at lower temperatures. • Lab tested for quality assurance • Serving Size: .05 gram (Approx. 48 mg CBD) • Serving Per Unit: 10

About this strain

ACDC

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

ACDC is a sativa-dominant phenotype of the high-CBD cannabis strain Cannatonic with a remarkably high CBD:THC ratio. This strain induces little-to-no intoxicating effects and helps many patients treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and the negative effects of chemotherapy, all with a clear head.

About this brand

Combining the power of CBD hemp oil infused with real cannabis terpenes to bring you the best in natural wellness. Canna Hemp’s superior cbd hemp oil-based products are carefully and thoughtfully crafted to ensure each product has the perfect blend of high quality organic botanical ingredients. Canna Hemp features organically derived hemp seed oil legally cultivated in the United States. Canna Hemp with CBD features high quality CBD oil. These CBD-infused hemp-based products include Body Lotion available in five fragrances, Lip Balm available in five flavors, Pain Relief Cream, Dabs. Our Vape Pens and Elixirs are infused with our exclusive TerpFx, a proprietary blend of terpenes developed to mimic profiles of cannabis strains specifically used to enhance sleep, focus, euphoria, calming, and pain relief.