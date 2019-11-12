Wildcandy
on November 12th, 2019
This is the most amazing product I've ever used it works on tooth pain and back pain . Outstanding product
Canna Hemp’s award-winning CBD Pain Relief Cream administers fast-acting, targeted pain relief for topical use. When applied to the skin, the cream starts off cold before warming to help ease any areas of discomfort. This pain relief cream is ideal for arthritis, joint pain, simple backaches, muscle spasms, and even for your pre/post-workout. Each of Canna Hemp’s CBD Pain Relief Cream is over 2 oz., and contains 211.2 mg CBD and real cannabis terpenes (THC-free). • Lab tested for quality assurance • Vegan, Gluten-Free, Non-GMO • Free of Petroleum, Phthalate, Formaldehyde and Parabens
on November 12th, 2019
on July 6th, 2019
This product has exceeded my expectations! I experience pain in my shoulders and neck and the cream provides relief within minutes! I ordered the cream directly from the website. It was easy. No waiting in line at the dispensary! I ordered this for a family member with arthritis and a friend who has muscle aches from working out. No more ibuprofen. This gem of a cream does the trick!!
on March 18th, 2018
I have terrible pain in my foot. I saw the doctor and he gave me two cortisone shots because I have a pinched nerve. The cortisone didn't work. The pain was excruciating and at times I couldn't wear a shoe. My son in law brought me this lotion and I thought Id give it a try. Unbelievable! It works! The pain has decreased about 80% and when it starts I use the crème and it goes away immediately. I was a nay-sayer.. but now I am a total believer in CBD treatment, and I feel NO side effects. Purchasing it now for my elderly step mom who has extreme knee pain. I'm convinced. 100%