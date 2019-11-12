 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Canna Hemp

Canna Hemp’s award-winning CBD Pain Relief Cream administers fast-acting, targeted pain relief for topical use. When applied to the skin, the cream starts off cold before warming to help ease any areas of discomfort. This pain relief cream is ideal for arthritis, joint pain, simple backaches, muscle spasms, and even for your pre/post-workout. Each of Canna Hemp’s CBD Pain Relief Cream is over 2 oz., and contains 211.2 mg CBD and real cannabis terpenes (THC-free). • Lab tested for quality assurance • Vegan, Gluten-Free, Non-GMO • Free of Petroleum, Phthalate, Formaldehyde and Parabens

Wildcandy

This is the most amazing product I've ever used it works on tooth pain and back pain . Outstanding product

Jojo842

This product has exceeded my expectations! I experience pain in my shoulders and neck and the cream provides relief within minutes! I ordered the cream directly from the website. It was easy. No waiting in line at the dispensary! I ordered this for a family member with arthritis and a friend who has muscle aches from working out. No more ibuprofen. This gem of a cream does the trick!!

marthadm

I have terrible pain in my foot. I saw the doctor and he gave me two cortisone shots because I have a pinched nerve. The cortisone didn't work. The pain was excruciating and at times I couldn't wear a shoe. My son in law brought me this lotion and I thought Id give it a try. Unbelievable! It works! The pain has decreased about 80% and when it starts I use the crème and it goes away immediately. I was a nay-sayer.. but now I am a total believer in CBD treatment, and I feel NO side effects. Purchasing it now for my elderly step mom who has extreme knee pain. I'm convinced. 100%

Combining the power of CBD hemp oil infused with real cannabis terpenes to bring you the best in natural wellness. Canna Hemp’s superior cbd hemp oil-based products are carefully and thoughtfully crafted to ensure each product has the perfect blend of high quality organic botanical ingredients. Canna Hemp features organically derived hemp seed oil legally cultivated in the United States. Canna Hemp with CBD features high quality CBD oil. These CBD-infused hemp-based products include Body Lotion available in five fragrances, Lip Balm available in five flavors, Pain Relief Cream, Dabs. Our Vape Pens and Elixirs are infused with our exclusive TerpFx, a proprietary blend of terpenes developed to mimic profiles of cannabis strains specifically used to enhance sleep, focus, euphoria, calming, and pain relief.