SylvannaFran on July 21st, 2018

My dog used to rely on Phenobarbital taken 2 x day, without it his seizures would be really bad, so bad he would foam at the mouth, and lose control of his bowel and bladder, without the Phenobartital he would have an average of 2 or 3 seizures a day. I weaned him off of Phenobartital (not good to just stop the medicine) and started him on CBD oil and I put Moringa oil in a diffuser near him. Between the two I was able to successfully wean his off of Pheno, he now just relies on Canna Hemp CBD oil. And more than just stopping his seizures, he is like a whole new dog. This stuff is like miracle oil. Soon after he started on Canna Hemp CBD his coat became healthier & softer, he seems happier, it has balanced his appetite (he used to want to eat all day & night) , he had a hard time jumping on the couch before & now it comes with ease, & his gray hairs disappeared. I think it has taken years off of him, my 8 year old dog has the face of a puppy again, really. My first purchase of CBD oil was Canna Hemp, after that ran out, I purchased a stronger CBD oil from a different brand thinking it would be more economical. WRONG, Even though the content of CBD was higher with this other brand , it didnt do anything for his seizures and my dog reverted back to how he was before starting Canna Hemp CBD. So I now only stick to Canna Hemp. KUDOS to the guys in the lab making this stuff because you have truly hit it spot on, bulls eye.