CBD Pet Tincture

Canna Hemp

$29.99MSRP

About this product

We love our pets. That's why Canna Hemp Paws’ Pet Tincture offers all the benefits of CBD, but tailored for that special furry friend in your life. This can be mixed in with your pet’s food for easy consumption. Created with CBD hemp oil, hemp seed oil, and MCT oil, Canna Hemp Paws’ Pet Tincture ensures nothing but the finest when it comes to your pet's recovery. Full dropper contains 7mg of CBD. • Lab tested for quality assurance • Serving Size: 1 full dropper • Servings Per Container: 30 • Pets under 25 lbs. use half dropper • Pets over 25 lbs. use full dropper

1 customer review

SylvannaFran

My dog used to rely on Phenobarbital taken 2 x day, without it his seizures would be really bad, so bad he would foam at the mouth, and lose control of his bowel and bladder, without the Phenobartital he would have an average of 2 or 3 seizures a day. I weaned him off of Phenobartital (not good to just stop the medicine) and started him on CBD oil and I put Moringa oil in a diffuser near him. Between the two I was able to successfully wean his off of Pheno, he now just relies on Canna Hemp CBD oil. And more than just stopping his seizures, he is like a whole new dog. This stuff is like miracle oil. Soon after he started on Canna Hemp CBD his coat became healthier & softer, he seems happier, it has balanced his appetite (he used to want to eat all day & night) , he had a hard time jumping on the couch before & now it comes with ease, & his gray hairs disappeared. I think it has taken years off of him, my 8 year old dog has the face of a puppy again, really. My first purchase of CBD oil was Canna Hemp, after that ran out, I purchased a stronger CBD oil from a different brand thinking it would be more economical. WRONG, Even though the content of CBD was higher with this other brand , it didnt do anything for his seizures and my dog reverted back to how he was before starting Canna Hemp CBD. So I now only stick to Canna Hemp. KUDOS to the guys in the lab making this stuff because you have truly hit it spot on, bulls eye.

About this brand

Combining the power of CBD hemp oil infused with real cannabis terpenes to bring you the best in natural wellness. Canna Hemp’s superior cbd hemp oil-based products are carefully and thoughtfully crafted to ensure each product has the perfect blend of high quality organic botanical ingredients. Canna Hemp features organically derived hemp seed oil legally cultivated in the United States. Canna Hemp with CBD features high quality CBD oil. These CBD-infused hemp-based products include Body Lotion available in five fragrances, Lip Balm available in five flavors, Pain Relief Cream, Dabs. Our Vape Pens and Elixirs are infused with our exclusive TerpFx, a proprietary blend of terpenes developed to mimic profiles of cannabis strains specifically used to enhance sleep, focus, euphoria, calming, and pain relief.