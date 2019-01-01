 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Euphoria CBD Vape Pen 600mg

by Canna Hemp

The CBD Vape Pen Euphoria from Canna Hemp provides a portable and convenient way to boost positivity and energy. CBD Vape Pen Euphoria features a TerpFX blend of Limonene, Humulene and B-Caryophyllen to help promote happiness, muscle relaxation, and anti-inflammation. CBD Vape Pen Euphoria contains 84.3 mg CBD and real cannabis terpenes (THC-free). The pen is already pre-loaded, disposable, wickless, and unbranded for inconspicuous usage. • Lab tested for quality assurance • Serving Size: 1 Draw (Approx. 1 mg CBD) • Serving Per Unit: 90 Draws

Combining the power of CBD hemp oil infused with real cannabis terpenes to bring you the best in natural wellness. Canna Hemp’s superior cbd hemp oil-based products are carefully and thoughtfully crafted to ensure each product has the perfect blend of high quality organic botanical ingredients. Canna Hemp features organically derived hemp seed oil legally cultivated in the United States. Canna Hemp with CBD features high quality CBD oil. These CBD-infused hemp-based products include Body Lotion available in five fragrances, Lip Balm available in five flavors, Pain Relief Cream, Dabs. Our Vape Pens and Elixirs are infused with our exclusive TerpFx, a proprietary blend of terpenes developed to mimic profiles of cannabis strains specifically used to enhance sleep, focus, euphoria, calming, and pain relief.