Mary438
on November 15th, 2018
Used it first time last night. 2 draws. Got 2.5 hours without waking. So far so good. Didnt buy in illinois, though. Hope I can find in illinois.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
The CBD Vape Pen Sleep hits insomnia out of the park thanks to its simple and portable design. This pen features a TerpEX blend of Myrcene, Linalool and Camphene to help relax muscles, bolster sedation, and build relaxation in the body. CBD Vape Pen Relief contains 91.1 mg CBD and real cannabis terpenes (THC-free). The pen is already pre-loaded, disposable, wickless, and unbranded for inconspicuous usage. • Lab tested for quality assurance • Serving Size: 1 Draw (Approx. 1 mg CBD) • Serving Per Unit: 90 Draws
on November 15th, 2018
Used it first time last night. 2 draws. Got 2.5 hours without waking. So far so good. Didnt buy in illinois, though. Hope I can find in illinois.