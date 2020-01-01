 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Euphoria Cookies Cartridge 0.5g

Euphoria Cookies Cartridge 0.5g

by Canna Hemp

Write a review
Canna Hemp Concentrates Cartridges Euphoria Cookies Cartridge 0.5g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Euphoria Cookies

Euphoria Cookies

Euphoria Cookies is a balanced 50/50 hybrid cross of the ever-popular Girl Scout Cookies and the uplifting sativa Euphoria. The colorful buds exhibit sweet, doughy terpenes that smell like vanilla, rose, and tropical fruit. Euphoria Cookies’ uplifting mental state and soothing body effects make it a perfect fit for consumers looking to improve mood while stimulating appetite, curbing depression, and nullifying minor aches and pains.  

About this brand

Canna Hemp Logo
Combining the power of CBD hemp oil infused with real cannabis terpenes to bring you the best in natural wellness. Canna Hemp’s superior cbd hemp oil-based products are carefully and thoughtfully crafted to ensure each product has the perfect blend of high quality organic botanical ingredients. Canna Hemp features organically derived hemp seed oil legally cultivated in the United States. Canna Hemp with CBD features high quality CBD oil. These CBD-infused hemp-based products include Body Lotion available in five fragrances, Lip Balm available in five flavors, Pain Relief Cream, Dabs. Our Vape Pens and Elixirs are infused with our exclusive TerpFx, a proprietary blend of terpenes developed to mimic profiles of cannabis strains specifically used to enhance sleep, focus, euphoria, calming, and pain relief.