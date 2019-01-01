About this product
20mg of CBD per capsule. Bedtime Blend Herbal Ingredients: (450mg): Lemon Balm Extract, 5-HTP, Melatonin, Valerian Root, Passion Flower Extract, GABA. Other Ingredients: 100% Plant -Derived Vegetarian Capsules, Organic Brown Rice Flour, and MCT Fractionated Coconut Oil. 30 capsules per bottle.
About this brand
Canna-Matrix
Canna-Matrix offers zero THC, whole plant hemp CBD products. Tinctures and capsules provide multiple options to utilize Colorado grown and processed CBD.