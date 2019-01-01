 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Mobility Blend Capsule

by Canna-Matrix

$49.99MSRP

About this product

20mg CBD per capsule. Mobility Blend Ingredients: (595mg): Boswellia Serrata Extract, Cayenne Extract, Rehmannia, Curcumin Extract, Papaya Fruit Extract, Devil’s Claw Extract, Ginger Root Extract. Other Ingredients: 100% Pland-Derived Vegetarian Capsules, Organic Brown Rice Flour, and MCT Fractionated Coconut Oil. 30 capsules per bottle.

Canna-Matrix offers zero THC, whole plant hemp CBD products. Tinctures and capsules provide multiple options to utilize Colorado grown and processed CBD.