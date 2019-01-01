About this product
20mg CBD per capsule. Mobility Blend Ingredients: (595mg): Boswellia Serrata Extract, Cayenne Extract, Rehmannia, Curcumin Extract, Papaya Fruit Extract, Devil’s Claw Extract, Ginger Root Extract. Other Ingredients: 100% Pland-Derived Vegetarian Capsules, Organic Brown Rice Flour, and MCT Fractionated Coconut Oil. 30 capsules per bottle.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Canna-Matrix
Canna-Matrix offers zero THC, whole plant hemp CBD products. Tinctures and capsules provide multiple options to utilize Colorado grown and processed CBD.