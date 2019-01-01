 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. Orange Cream Tincture 350

Orange Cream Tincture 350

by Canna-Matrix

$49.99MSRP

About this product

Each dose of our Orange Cream 350mg offers 11.7mg of high quality hemp extract that includes CBD as well as over 150 terpenes and 20 flavanoids. This gives the sought after full spectrum entourage effect creating a synergy of green healing by design.

About this brand

Canna-Matrix offers zero THC, whole plant hemp CBD products. Tinctures and capsules provide multiple options to utilize Colorado grown and processed CBD.