Canna On Block - Growers' Module

by Canna On Block

About this product

Canna On Block is a complete seed to sale ERP platform designed exclusively for Cannabis industry. With our industry expert our developers have designed an intelligent solution that helps Cannabis growers to track report and analyze their product genealogy. With Canna On Block we will take all your worries and help you to build strong business operation.

About this brand

Canna on Block is a complete seed to sale platform delivering transparency, reliability, and governance to Cannabis growers. Our ERP solutions are powered by blockchain technology.