Blackberry Kush Cartridge 1g
by Canna OrganixWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Blackberry flavored distillate
About this brand
Canna Organix
At Canna Organix, everything we do is about pushing the status quo, about going beyond where we are now, and then taking things one step further. We do things differently, not for the sake of being different, but in the pursuit of finding a better way.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.