 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Canna Organix HTE Cartridges

Canna Organix HTE Cartridges

by Canna Organix

Write a review
Canna Organix Concentrates Cartridges Canna Organix HTE Cartridges

About this product

Strain specific HTE x Distillate cartridges that are a great representation of the flower. Ceramic element cartridges that come with a magnetic adapter and 510 thread for use with all batteries. **2018 Dope Cup Best Cartridge**

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Canna Organix Logo
At Canna Organix, everything we do is about pushing the status quo, about going beyond where we are now, and then taking things one step further. We do things differently, not for the sake of being different, but in the pursuit of finding a better way.