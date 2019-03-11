About this product
Strain specific HTE x Distillate cartridges that are a great representation of the flower. Ceramic element cartridges that come with a magnetic adapter and 510 thread for use with all batteries. **2018 Dope Cup Best Cartridge**
About this brand
Canna Organix
At Canna Organix, everything we do is about pushing the status quo, about going beyond where we are now, and then taking things one step further. We do things differently, not for the sake of being different, but in the pursuit of finding a better way.