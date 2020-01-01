 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sherblato Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

by Canna Organix

About this product

Sherblato

A cross of the popular Sherbert and Gelato, Sherblato is quickly becoming a favorite on the West Coast. With Pink Panties, GSC, and Sunset Sherbert in its lineage, this strain doesn’t mess around. It offers a tart citrus profile that’s backed by notes of gas. As for the high, Sherblato is going to get you baked and buzzing, putting your mind and body at ease without flooring you for the rest of the day.

At Canna Organix, everything we do is about pushing the status quo, about going beyond where we are now, and then taking things one step further. We do things differently, not for the sake of being different, but in the pursuit of finding a better way.