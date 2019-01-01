 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. CBD OIL ANXIETY TINCTURE - 400mg

CBD OIL ANXIETY TINCTURE - 400mg

by Canna Trading Company

• Premium extracted pure CBD oil • Non-GMO • Lab tested for purity • 100% Natural • 400mg hemp CBD oil per bottle • Approximately 30 servings per 1 fl. oz bottle • Suggested serving: 1 dropper once or twice daily • CBD Hemp oil plus natural propriety terpene blend • Free of soy, sugar, nuts, yeast, preservatives and chemicals • No artificial colors or flavors

Canna Trading Co. prides itself on creating the cleanest THC and CBD products possible. Canna Trading Co. was established in 2015 with the development of our vape product line. We realize the need for more discreet ways to use medical cannabis, and vaping is a great option for those requiring discretion. We recognize the power of both THC and CBD, while acknowledging the entourage effect. We will continue to use research and innovation to introduce new, exciting cannabis products to the market. Our THC products are available at select California dispensaries. Our line of CBD products, which includes valuable terpenes, is available to everyone in the United States. Our mission at Canna Trading Co. is to offer the cleanest, most affordable, natural alternatives for people seeking relief.