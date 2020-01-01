GSC #1 (f.k.a. Girls Scout Cookies)
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
An exclusive strain from Berner and the Cookie Fam, Snowman is a squishy lime green cultivar rich in trichomes that descends from the famous GSC lineup. Providing a euphoric, uplifting buzz, Snowman is a great strain for artists and daydreamers looking to get lost in thought. Offering up a gassy kush aroma that’s backed by a sweet vanilla undertone, this strain is as delicious as it is smooth.