About this product
With a beary adorable CannaBears Jewelry PHONE GRIP, you’ll be able to take your new best bud almost anywhere! ALL of our CannaBears Jewelry pieces are made with TONS OF LOVE by MissGthumb and ALL of our Product Pieces are Sourced/Created Here in the #USA from Women-Owned Businesses! CannaBears Smokin’ Here & There & Everywhere HIGH Adventures That They Long To Share They Are The CannaBears ** NOT EDIBLE ** 100% LEGAL EVERYWHERE ** Handle With Care: CannaBears Jewelry pieces are durable but they are also fragile, so please be careful with your new bud.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Green Kush
Green Kush is the offspring of cannabis favorites Green Crack and Purple Kush. Dense with orange hair and a sweet pine aroma, this slightly indica-dominant strain begins with an upbeat cerebral effect before inducing a heavy body sensation. This plant has an intermediate growing difficulty but can thrive indoors or outdoors and matures at around 8 weeks. The end product will be shorter to average-sized plants with moderate yield.