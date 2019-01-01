About this product
With a beary adorable CannaBears Jewelry PIN, you’ll be able to take your new best bud almost anywhere! ALL of our CannaBears Jewelry pieces are made with TONS OF LOVE by MissGthumb and ALL of our Product Pieces are Sourced/Created Here in the #USA from Women-Owned Businesses! CannaBears Smokin’ Here & There & Everywhere HIGH Adventures That They Long To Share They Are The CannaBears ** NOT EDIBLE ** 100% LEGAL EVERYWHERE ** Handle With Care: CannaBears Jewelry pieces are durable but they are also fragile, so please be careful with your new bud.
Green Door Kush is a hybrid strain that is known for producing great medical effects when it comes to pain and nausea while remaining active enough for daytime use. This balanced hybrid can be hard to find, but it is sure to deliver results for those who need potency and is recommended for those dealing with digestive issues, pain issues, or chronic nausea as a result of other treatments or medications. The buds are usually popcorn-sized or larger and fairly dense.