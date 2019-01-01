About this product

MORE THAN TWICE THE SIZE of our regular pieces! With these beary adorable XL CannaBears, you’ll be able to take your new best bud almost anywhere! ALL of our CannaBears Jewelry pieces are made with TONS OF LOVE by MissGthumb and ALL of our Product Pieces are Sourced/Created Here in the #USA from Women-Owned Businesses! CannaBears Smokin’ Here & There & Everywhere HIGH Adventures That They Long To Share They Are The CannaBears ** NOT EDIBLE ** 100% LEGAL EVERYWHERE ** Handle With Care: CannaBears Jewelry pieces are durable but they are also fragile, so please be careful with your new bud.