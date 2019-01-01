 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. CannaBears Jewelry XL PIN - "Purple Sunrise OG"

CannaBears Jewelry XL PIN - "Purple Sunrise OG"

by CannaBears Jewelry

$15.99MSRP

About this product

MORE THAN TWICE THE SIZE of our regular pieces! With these beary adorable XL CannaBears, you’ll be able to take your new best bud almost anywhere! ALL of our CannaBears Jewelry pieces are made with TONS OF LOVE by MissGthumb and ALL of our Product Pieces are Sourced/Created Here in the #USA from Women-Owned Businesses! CannaBears Smokin’ Here & There & Everywhere HIGH Adventures That They Long To Share They Are The CannaBears **NOT EDIBLE**100% LEGAL EVERYWHERE** Handle With Care: CannaBears Jewelry pieces are durable but they are also fragile, so please be careful with your new bud.

About this strain

Purple Aurora

Purple Aurora

New from breeders Alaska Built, Purple Aurora is a 60% indica, 35% sativa, 5% ruderalis auto-flowering hybrid resulting from a cross of Purple Kush and Purple Auto. This compact plant is well suited for outdoor grows in short-season northern climates, and produces tight flowers with significant levels of CBD and flavors ranging from overripe berries to earth and spicy fruit.

About this brand

CannaBears Jewelry Logo
~*~ CannaBears Jewelry ~*~ HIGH Fashion Jewelry + Gifts. We're Beary Grateful you stopped by to say HIGH! Woman-Owned Business Operating Out Of Dunedin, Florida. 100% of our supplies are created or sourced from women artists & female-owned businesses right here in the USA! Florida (Dunedin, Clearwater, Largo, Kissimmee), New Mexico, Colorado & California. Cannabis Jewelry. Weed Jewelry. Gummy Bear Jewelry. Weeding. Weeding Jewelry.Handcrafted. Strain Specific Color Combos.