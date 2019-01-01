 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CannaBears Jewelry XL PIN - "Red Headed Stranger"

by CannaBears Jewelry

$15.99MSRP

About this product

MORE THAN TWICE THE SIZE of our regular pieces! With these beary adorable XL CannaBears, you’ll be able to take your new best bud almost anywhere! ALL of our CannaBears Jewelry pieces are made with TONS OF LOVE by MissGthumb and ALL of our Product Pieces are Sourced/Created Here in the #USA from Women-Owned Businesses! CannaBears Smokin’ Here & There & Everywhere HIGH Adventures That They Long To Share They Are The CannaBears ** NOT EDIBLE ** 100% LEGAL EVERYWHERE ** Handle With Care: CannaBears Jewelry pieces are durable but they are also fragile, so please be careful with your new bud.

Red Headed Stranger

Red Headed Stranger

Red Headed Stranger is an energizing sativa strain named in homage to the 1975 album by Willie Nelson. A cross between Tom Hill’s Haze and William’s Wonder, Red Headed Stranger offers a jolt of cerebral vigor that fuels creativity and focus. True to its Haze heritage, Red Headed Stranger takes on a sharp spicy aroma with subtle herbal notes.

~*~ CannaBears Jewelry ~*~ HIGH Fashion Jewelry + Gifts. We're Beary Grateful you stopped by to say HIGH! Woman-Owned Business Operating Out Of Dunedin, Florida. 100% of our supplies are created or sourced from women artists & female-owned businesses right here in the USA! Florida (Dunedin, Clearwater, Largo, Kissimmee), New Mexico, Colorado & California. Cannabis Jewelry. Weed Jewelry. Gummy Bear Jewelry. Weeding. Weeding Jewelry.Handcrafted. Strain Specific Color Combos.