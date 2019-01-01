About this product
Our dried cantaloupe is a must for all you tropical fruit lovers. Deliciously sweet and luscious, these dried cantaloupe slices are a real treat, bursting with flavor and nutrients. This fruit is an excellent source of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. Take a bite, close your eyes, and you'll think you're eating the freshest melon you can find. Each package contains (10) 10mg pieces for a total of 100mg of THC Sold in a child-proof, re-sealable package for safety. Vegan. Gluten Free and Non-GMO
