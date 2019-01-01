Cannabella’s purpose in this industry is to help those in need of alternative cannabis medical solutions. In order to increase the benefit from cannabis and to truly better our community, Cannabella works to combine the elements of modern science, specific knowledge and a shared passion for helping others every day. Our goal is to ensure your cannabis medication experience is safe, effective as well as delicious. Cannabella will strive to raise the standard of professionalism in the cannabis industry by creating a high degree of trust and credibility in our products. Our team consists of experienced cannabis scientists, naturopath DO, plus finance and operational experts. Cannabella is a group of cannabis and business professionals dedicated to providing the highest quality, scientifically based health products to Medical Marijuana dispensaries throughout Nevada. Several members of our team currently operate successful cannabis businesses in Alaska and Arizona. Additionally, our team members have received cannabis awards for concentrates and edibles in Washington, Oregon and Arizona. Quality Products Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients. We offer a variety of products that include gluten free, organic and sugar free options. Lab Tested Consistent Dosage Cannabella products are independently tested by a licensed lab to ensure that the amount of cannabis is consistent and free of pesticides and residuals. Commitment Our team is committed to high quality safe products and to operate in an environment of high business integrity. Innovation Cannabella is always working to provide innovative, new products to customers. We research new developments in the cannabis industry and bring safe, new products to our customers.