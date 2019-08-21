 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Award Winning Organic CBD Gel Caps (Full Spectrum)

by Cannabidiol Life

5.063
$9.95MSRP

About this product

PURCHASE OPTIONS: -RETAIL -WHOLESALE -DISTRIBUTER -BULK 3 SIZE OPTIONS TO CHOOSE FROM: -5 CAPS = $10 -30 CAPS = $57 -60 CAPS = $110 FULL PRODUCT FEATURES: -HPMC (capsule) derived from vegetable cellulose -25mg of active phytocannabinoids -Full Spectrum hemp extracted CBD oil

63 customer reviews

5.063

Robertv79

Love that these have natural phytocannibanoids as opposed to the synthetic type. Natural is the way to go.

Megs1123

Ease of use, notice a quick difference. One of the products I can’t live without

AllisonMM

Great option if you don't want to taste cbd but get all the benefits.

About this strain

Cherry Wine

Cherry Wine
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Humulene

For Cherry Wine, High Grade Hemp Seed Co. crosses The Wife and Charlotte’s Cherries, two high-CBD strains. Aromas offers sweet cherry notes with hints of cheese and black pepper.

About this brand

OUR MISSION IS SIMPLE: "People. Planet. Profit." Take care of people first, always. Protect our planet, it is our only home. After we provide for these two, only then can we truly profit. OUR SLOGAN IS DEEPER THAN IT APPEARS: "Experience The Difference." This is a subtle invitation to learn more and EXPERIENCE THE unique way we extract CBD (U.S. Patented Hemp Extraction Technology) as well as our VERY special manufacturing processes. You will then be able to notice the DIFFERENCE in quality yielding confidence in both your health but also that you've finally found a company that puts the needs of people first, not profit. ACCOMPLISHMENTS ACHIEVED SINCE JANUARY 2017: -We created the first "one-stop-learn-and-shop" CBD website offering condition specific guidance, CBD product guides, and quality CBD products -We secured an exclusive partnership to obtain access to a U.S. Patented Hemp Extraction Technology -Awarded "Best CBD Capsules" - CBD Expo -Medical Professional and MMJ Dr. Joseph Rosado on Executive Board -Hemp is grown on certified organic farmland. This led to achieving a... -Pending USDA Organic Certification -"Hempful Tincture Collection" = We created the first ailment specific CBD collection with 30+ unique formulations using only all-natural/organic herb extracts known to specifically target the symptoms. Healthy Regards, Cannabidiol Life.