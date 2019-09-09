Lip Revitalizer - 30mg (4.2g)
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$10.00
$14.95MSRP
This is an exceptional anti-aging CBD facial serum that is powerfully enriched with the best natural oils and ingredients that mother earth provides. 1oz/30mL bottle 50mg of CBD per bottle Aimed to smooth wrinkles while tightening the skin on the face, neck, and chest 12+ Ingredients formulated & scented to perfection, you and your skin will feel like royalty SUGGESTED USE: After every shower or after every time you wash your face, place 3-5 drops in the palm of your hand, gently rub your hands together and gently pat your face, neck, and chest. OUR SUCCESS IS IN OUR INGREDIENTS: organic argan oil organic jojoba oil organic rosehip seed oil organic evening primrose oil organic buckthorn seed oil rose absolute organic tamanu full spectrum hemp extract (including 50 mg CBD) frankincense sandalwood carrot seed oil Vitamin E oil
on September 9th, 2019
My daily moisturizer!
on August 26th, 2019
i really liked this, after a few days my skin felt smoother and softer. I suffer from dry skin and this product really helps me out especially around the eyes. Amazing
on August 21st, 2019
It's organic and all natural so you don't have to worry about it irritating even sensitive skin.
