CBD Facial Serum: Anti-Aging + Daily Moisturizer

by Cannabidiol Life

5.064
$14.95MSRP

About this product

This is an exceptional anti-aging CBD facial serum that is powerfully enriched with the best natural oils and ingredients that mother earth provides. 1oz/30mL bottle 50mg of CBD per bottle Aimed to smooth wrinkles while tightening the skin on the face, neck, and chest 12+ Ingredients formulated & scented to perfection, you and your skin will feel like royalty SUGGESTED USE: After every shower or after every time you wash your face, place 3-5 drops in the palm of your hand, gently rub your hands together and gently pat your face, neck, and chest. OUR SUCCESS IS IN OUR INGREDIENTS: organic argan oil organic jojoba oil organic rosehip seed oil organic evening primrose oil organic buckthorn seed oil rose absolute organic tamanu full spectrum hemp extract (including 50 mg CBD) frankincense sandalwood carrot seed oil Vitamin E oil

64 customer reviews

Karen863BB

i really liked this, after a few days my skin felt smoother and softer. I suffer from dry skin and this product really helps me out especially around the eyes. Amazing

Robertv79

It's organic and all natural so you don't have to worry about it irritating even sensitive skin.

About this strain

Cherry Wine

Cherry Wine
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Humulene

For Cherry Wine, High Grade Hemp Seed Co. crosses The Wife and Charlotte’s Cherries, two high-CBD strains. Aromas offers sweet cherry notes with hints of cheese and black pepper.

About this brand

Cannabidiol Life Logo
OUR MISSION IS SIMPLE: "People. Planet. Profit." Take care of people first, always. Protect our planet, it is our only home. After we provide for these two, only then can we truly profit. OUR SLOGAN IS DEEPER THAN IT APPEARS: "Experience The Difference." This is a subtle invitation to learn more and EXPERIENCE THE unique way we extract CBD (U.S. Patented Hemp Extraction Technology) as well as our VERY special manufacturing processes. You will then be able to notice the DIFFERENCE in quality yielding confidence in both your health but also that you've finally found a company that puts the needs of people first, not profit. ACCOMPLISHMENTS ACHIEVED SINCE JANUARY 2017: -We created the first "one-stop-learn-and-shop" CBD website offering condition specific guidance, CBD product guides, and quality CBD products -We secured an exclusive partnership to obtain access to a U.S. Patented Hemp Extraction Technology -Awarded "Best CBD Capsules" - CBD Expo -Medical Professional and MMJ Dr. Joseph Rosado on Executive Board -Hemp is grown on certified organic farmland. This led to achieving a... -Pending USDA Organic Certification -"Hempful Tincture Collection" = We created the first ailment specific CBD collection with 30+ unique formulations using only all-natural/organic herb extracts known to specifically target the symptoms. Healthy Regards, Cannabidiol Life.