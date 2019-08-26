 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Organic CBD Oil 1,500mg (Full Spectrum)

by Cannabidiol Life

5.059
$130.00MSRP

About this product

FULL PRODUCT FEATURES: -Ethanol Extraction: U.S. Patented Hemp Extraction Method -100% Organic -Whole Plant Hemp Extract oil (aka “Full Spectrum”) -1,500mg of CBD Per Bottle -30mL / 1oz Bottle -Dropper offers calibrated measurements for accurate CBD dosing -60 Servings -0.5mL = 25mg of CBD -Up to 50mg's more of accompanying active phytocannabinoids -Sublingual, but can also be added as final ingredient to foods (after any baking or cooking) -Carrier Oil: Organic MCT Oil derived from coconuts

59 customer reviews

Karen863BB

This is by far my favorite cbd oil on the market. You can tell the difference between this organic product versus cheaper cbd oil. I love all of Cannabidiol Life's products that I've tried so far they have all been good. I've never had a problem and shipping has always been fast.

yeaboiAlex

Fast shipping, I like the fact they offered money back guarantee and discounts on their webiste and so far I'm really enjoying the product.

About this strain

Cherry Wine

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Humulene

For Cherry Wine, High Grade Hemp Seed Co. crosses The Wife and Charlotte’s Cherries, two high-CBD strains. Aromas offers sweet cherry notes with hints of cheese and black pepper.

About this brand

OUR MISSION IS SIMPLE: "People. Planet. Profit." Take care of people first, always. Protect our planet, it is our only home. After we provide for these two, only then can we truly profit. OUR SLOGAN IS DEEPER THAN IT APPEARS: "Experience The Difference." This is a subtle invitation to learn more and EXPERIENCE THE unique way we extract CBD (U.S. Patented Hemp Extraction Technology) as well as our VERY special manufacturing processes. You will then be able to notice the DIFFERENCE in quality yielding confidence in both your health but also that you've finally found a company that puts the needs of people first, not profit. ACCOMPLISHMENTS ACHIEVED SINCE JANUARY 2017: -We created the first "one-stop-learn-and-shop" CBD website offering condition specific guidance, CBD product guides, and quality CBD products -We secured an exclusive partnership to obtain access to a U.S. Patented Hemp Extraction Technology -Awarded "Best CBD Capsules" - CBD Expo -Medical Professional and MMJ Dr. Joseph Rosado on Executive Board -Hemp is grown on certified organic farmland. This led to achieving a... -Pending USDA Organic Certification -"Hempful Tincture Collection" = We created the first ailment specific CBD collection with 30+ unique formulations using only all-natural/organic herb extracts known to specifically target the symptoms. Healthy Regards, Cannabidiol Life.