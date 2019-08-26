Water Soluble - Pina Colada - Full Spectrum Hemp Oil - 300mg (30ml)
by CBD American Shaman
FULL PRODUCT FEATURES: -Ethanol Extraction: U.S. Patented Hemp Extraction Method -100% Organic -Whole Plant Hemp Extract oil (aka “Full Spectrum”) -1,500mg of CBD Per Bottle -30mL / 1oz Bottle -Dropper offers calibrated measurements for accurate CBD dosing -60 Servings -0.5mL = 25mg of CBD -Up to 50mg's more of accompanying active phytocannabinoids -Sublingual, but can also be added as final ingredient to foods (after any baking or cooking) -Carrier Oil: Organic MCT Oil derived from coconuts
on August 26th, 2019
This is by far my favorite cbd oil on the market. You can tell the difference between this organic product versus cheaper cbd oil. I love all of Cannabidiol Life's products that I've tried so far they have all been good. I've never had a problem and shipping has always been fast.
on August 21st, 2019
Great product. Fast delivery.
on August 20th, 2019
Fast shipping, I like the fact they offered money back guarantee and discounts on their webiste and so far I'm really enjoying the product.
