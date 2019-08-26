Water Soluble - Pina Colada - Full Spectrum Hemp Oil - 300mg (30ml)
by CBD American Shaman
FULL PRODUCT FEATURES: -Ethanol Extraction: U.S. Patented Hemp Extraction Method -100% Organic -Whole Plant Hemp Extract oil (aka “Full Spectrum”) -1,500mg of Whole Plant Hemp Extracted CBD Per Bottle -1,500mg of premium pure CBD -Up to 100mg's more of accompanying phytocannabinoids -60mL / 2oz Bottle -Dropper offers calibrated measurements for accurate CBD dosing -120 Servings -0.5mL = 25mg of CBD -Sublingual, but can also be added as final ingredient to foods (after any baking or cooking) -Carrier Oil: Organic NON-GMO MCT oil derived from coconuts (excellent bioavailability)
on August 26th, 2019
This is a quality CBD oil. I've tried some other brands before but I think this one is superior. The full spectrum oil seems to help more with my anxiety than other kinds I have tried. Will purchase again.
on August 21st, 2019
Helps with my joint pain.
on August 15th, 2019
Have not found another product that helps with my anxiety and depression. After only a few doses I was starting to feel like my old self again. AMAZING
