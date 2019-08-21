Water Soluble - Pina Colada - Full Spectrum Hemp Oil - 300mg (30ml)
by CBD American Shaman
FULL PRODUCT FEATURES: -Ethanol Extraction: U.S. Patented Hemp Extraction Method -100% Organic -Whole Plant Hemp Extract oil (aka “Full Spectrum”) -750mg of CBD Per Bottle -15mL / 0.5oz Bottle -Dropper offers calibrated measurements for accurate CBD dosing -30 Servings -0.5mL = 25mg of CBD -Up to 25mg's more of accompanying active phytocannabinoids -Sublingual, but can also be added as final ingredient to foods (after any baking or cooking) -Carrier Oil: Organic MCT Oil derived from coconuts
on August 21st, 2019
Usually take sublingually but am excited to try with cooking.
on August 20th, 2019
This was good for me, I really felt the calming effects. No complaints, quality CBD oil.
on August 15th, 2019
Awesome for anxiety. Price point is perfect if you are a first time user and not sure how it may work for you. You will be back for more!
