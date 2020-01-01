 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Master Kush Cartridge 0.5g
Indica

Master Kush Cartridge 0.5g

by Cannabiotix

Cannabiotix Concentrates Cartridges Master Kush Cartridge 0.5g

About this product

About this strain

Master Kush

Master Kush
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Master Kush is a popular indica cross from two landrace strains from different parts of the Hindu Kush region by the Dutch White Label Seed Company in Amsterdam. The plant produces a subtle earthy, citrus smell with a hint of incense, which is often described as a vintage flavor. The taste of Master Kush is reminiscent of the famous hard-rubbed charas hash. This strain holds a superb balance of full-body relaxation without mind-numbing effects. Instead, Master Kush offers a sharpened sensory awareness that can bring out the best of any activity.

About this brand

Cannabiotix is a boutique cannabis company based in both California and Nevada founded by two expert cultivators who set out to develop and cultivate the most elite genetics in the cannabis industry today. Our foundation is built on using natural and sustainable farming techniques in symphony with the latest methods in science and technology to cultivate clean, PGR free, award winning cannabis flowers. Since the days when the trade was largely underground, our founders have been building a genetic catalog of rare and highly potent cultivars. We breed these unique varietals to create exclusive, in-house strains that showcase one of a kind cannabinoid and terpene profiles. With over two decades of experience, the team at Cannabiotix is made up of avid cannabis enthusiasts that give each strain customized individual attention. We believe this is a craft that can never be mastered, a belief that drives us to constantly evolve and hone our techniques to ensure we provide enthusiasts with the best flowers and cannabis products possible. This, is The Science of Quality. Visit us on Instagram @Cannabiotix www.Cannabiotix.com