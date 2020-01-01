 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Hemp Massage Oil

by Cannabis Basics

About this product

Sore muscles, be gone! Cannabis Basics Massage Oil will release tension with the anti-inflammatory wonders of organic hempseed oil and your senses will be delighted by the delicious aromatherapy. Lavender relaxes and soothes while the tangerine refreshes and invigorates. This small-batch massage oil was designed specifically for people with swelling and pain. The unique container features a roll-on tip that releases just the right amount of soothing oil and can act as tool to target problem areas. Enjoyed by the giver and the receiver. Win-win!

About this brand

We strive to enhance personal health and wellness by providing the highest quality Organic Hempseed Oil and Premium Cannabis Flower health and beauty aids (HABA) available. Our Promise: To use the freshest most natural botanical ingredients. We buy locally and organically whenever possible. We use only natural preservatives. We will never test our topicals on animals.