Lavender Epsom Salt Soak 100mg
by verano
1 piece
$30.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Your skin will feel brand new! The glycolic acid in sugar helps to remove dry dead skin cells. Organic Hempseed Oil contains high levels of essential fatty acids that feed and protect our skin. It has excellent anti-aging and moisture balancing properties. Lavender and Lemon aromatherapy…a guilt-free sweet treat!
Be the first to review this product.