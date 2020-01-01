 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Naked Lip Butter

by Cannabis Basics

Cannabis Basics Topicals Balms Naked Lip Butter

About this product

Simply beautiful! Perfect daily lip therapy. Organic Hempseed Oil, working with Premium Cannabis Flower, makes a powerful team that moisturizes, protects, and soothes sensitive lips and skin. Our Naked Lip Butter was originally designed to treat herpes simplex. It will help heal cold sores, fever blisters and severely chapped lips. Great for spot treatment of any surface skin issue: from healing tattoos, second-degree burns and hemorrhoids to rashes, eczema and psoriasis. With Tea Tree, Shea Butter, Vitamin E and Echinacea.

About this brand

We strive to enhance personal health and wellness by providing the highest quality Organic Hempseed Oil and Premium Cannabis Flower health and beauty aids (HABA) available. Our Promise: To use the freshest most natural botanical ingredients. We buy locally and organically whenever possible. We use only natural preservatives. We will never test our topicals on animals.