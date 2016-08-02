ron_white_sr on August 2nd, 2016

XXX Body Rescue Butter is the best product I have used for my pain. I have a condition (DISH) in which 5 of the 7 vertebrae in my neck are fused together and 3 ribs have fused to my spin. I also have herniated disc in my neck and lower back. I have a very hard time sleeping and this product helps to eleveate my pain so I can fall asleep. It works fast and works well. I used to get it at Riverside Wellness near Granite Falls. Unfortunately due to the new state laws concerning Medical MJ, they closed down and now I can no longer find XXX Body Rescue Butter in my area. But if you find it and have joint pain try this product, I believe you will be surprused at how well it works.