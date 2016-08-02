SYNERGY 1:1 Relief Balm - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
XXX-strength natural rescue butter for all your aches and pains. Premium Cannabis Flower and arnica montana reduce swelling, bruising and pain. Together they treat headaches, migraines and muscle and joint pain. Alleviates symptoms of arthritis, tendonitis, carpal tunnel, neuropathy, movement disorders and lupus. Organic Hempseed Oil is a carrier oil delivering medicine deep into the dermis. Working with shea, aloe and jojoba to re-moisturize and rejuvenate your skin. Massage into affected area and let the medicine work its magic! Aromatherapy blend of Lavender & Pink Grapefruit with Arnica Montana, Shea Butter, Jojoba and Vitamin E.
on August 2nd, 2016
XXX Body Rescue Butter is the best product I have used for my pain. I have a condition (DISH) in which 5 of the 7 vertebrae in my neck are fused together and 3 ribs have fused to my spin. I also have herniated disc in my neck and lower back. I have a very hard time sleeping and this product helps to eleveate my pain so I can fall asleep. It works fast and works well. I used to get it at Riverside Wellness near Granite Falls. Unfortunately due to the new state laws concerning Medical MJ, they closed down and now I can no longer find XXX Body Rescue Butter in my area. But if you find it and have joint pain try this product, I believe you will be surprused at how well it works.