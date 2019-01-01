500mg Lemongrass Pain Relief Salve
$59.99MSRP
About this product
Reboot Life Pain Relief Salves are formulated with full spectrum hemp CBD oil along with natural essential oils. This is a topical or rub-on salve with multiple uses and its unique formula protects you body while helping heal & nurture your skin. Salves are a fast way to get relief on the spot
About this brand
Cannabis Bioscience Development
All of our Non-GMO hemp is organically grown on our farm in Eastern CO. We love our work and are glad to help our customers along the way. We truly believe that our CBD products are some of the most pure and potent. The results of our success can be measured in the greater quality of life our customers experience. The majority of our staff, everybody who takes CBD at Cannabis Bioscience Development, thoroughly enjoy the plethora of health benefits our products have to offer. Be well!