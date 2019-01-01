 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CBD Oil Tincture, 500mg, Full Spectrum (30ml)

by Cannabis Bioscience Development

$44.99MSRP

About this product

Full Spectrum, Organic, Seed to Shelf and Third Party Tested CBD Oil Tincture

About this brand

All of our Non-GMO hemp is organically grown on our farm in Eastern CO. We love our work and are glad to help our customers along the way. We truly believe that our CBD products are some of the most pure and potent. The results of our success can be measured in the greater quality of life our customers experience. The majority of our staff, everybody who takes CBD at Cannabis Bioscience Development, thoroughly enjoy the plethora of health benefits our products have to offer. Be well!