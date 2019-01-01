 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Services
  4. Financial
  5. Business Loans for the Cannabis Industry in just 5 to 7 days.

Business Loans for the Cannabis Industry in just 5 to 7 days.

by CANNABIS BUSINESS SOLUTIONS

Write a review
CANNABIS BUSINESS SOLUTIONS Services Financial Business Loans for the Cannabis Industry in just 5 to 7 days.

About this product

Loaning Cannabis Industry businesses up to $4 million without securing assets, appraisals, balance sheets and fees. $ Working Capital $ Expansion $ Marketing $ Equipment . Grow your business with this Easy Qualify loan that is not credit score driven and funds in 5-7 days with very little documentation! 97% Same Day Approval rate! Get the funds you need in a matter of days. Over $6 Billion funded to date! Email: togetfunded@gmail.com or Call 714-362-1014.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

CANNABIS BUSINESS SOLUTIONS Logo
Loaning Cannabis Industry businesses up to $4 million without securing assets, appraisals, balance sheets and fees. $ Working Capital $ Expansion $ Marketing $ Equipment . Grow your business with this Easy Qualify loan that funds in 5-7 days with very little documentation! 97% Approval rate! Over $6 Billion funded to date! CALL: 714-362-1014 or EMAIL: Togetfunded@gmail.com