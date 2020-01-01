 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  Jet-A Shatter 1g

Jet-A Shatter 1g

by Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital Concentrates Solvent Jet-A Shatter 1g

About this product

About this strain

Jet-A

Jet-A

Jet-A is an indica-dominant strain from Exotic Genetix that crosses Gelato #33 and Tina. Its fruity notes are heavily backed by gassy flavors. This creeper strain will most likely start in the head before working its way down into your body, making everything at ease and helping you wind down at the end of the night. Patients report it can help with chronic pain, depression, nausea, and appetite loss. 

 

About this brand

Cannabis Capital LLC is an independent investment consulting and private equity firm specializing in private equity, risk management, and Regulation D Offerings. Cannabis Capital LLC in conjunction with our Private Investor Hub is a private equity firm and investment manager that makes investments in the early stage of operating companies through a variety of investment strategies including Regulation D Offerings. We secure funding for operating companies and in certain cases make investments in start-up companies. In return the company receives an equity position in held company. Our investors will participate in that equity position in direct proportion to the amount of their investment. David Scott is at the helm and drawing upon over a quarter of a century of experience through private equity offerings. His depth of knowledge is second to none. The firm has built its reputation upon deep, research-driven investment strategies, relationships and solutions for its clientele.