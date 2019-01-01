 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Services
  4. Legal
  5. Cannabis Counsel, PLC

Cannabis Counsel, PLC

by Cannabis Counsel, P.L.C., Attorneys at Law

Write a review
Cannabis Counsel, P.L.C., Attorneys at Law Services Legal Cannabis Counsel, PLC

About this product

Cannabis Counsel® P.L.C. is the first and largest Michigan law firm dedicated solely to cannabis law, including: business law, criminal defense, intellectual property, municipal law, lobbying, zoning and other areas related to cannabis. CCPLC has five attorneys plus five Of Counsel including: Aspen, Denver, New York, Philadelphia, and Ann Arbor, all satellite offices.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Cannabis Counsel, P.L.C., Attorneys at Law Logo
Cannabis Counsel® P.L.C. is the first and largest Michigan law firm dedicated solely to cannabis law, including: business law, criminal defense, intellectual property, municipal law, lobbying, zoning and other areas related to cannabis. CCPLC has five attorneys plus five Of Counsel including: Aspen, Denver, New York, Philadelphia, and Ann Arbor, all satellite offices.