About this product
Cannabis Counsel® P.L.C. is the first and largest Michigan law firm dedicated solely to cannabis law, including: business law, criminal defense, intellectual property, municipal law, lobbying, zoning and other areas related to cannabis. CCPLC has five attorneys plus five Of Counsel including: Aspen, Denver, New York, Philadelphia, and Ann Arbor, all satellite offices.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Cannabis Counsel, P.L.C., Attorneys at Law
Cannabis Counsel® P.L.C. is the first and largest Michigan law firm dedicated solely to cannabis law, including: business law, criminal defense, intellectual property, municipal law, lobbying, zoning and other areas related to cannabis. CCPLC has five attorneys plus five Of Counsel including: Aspen, Denver, New York, Philadelphia, and Ann Arbor, all satellite offices.